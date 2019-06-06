For dancer and model Khushi Shaikh, growing up as a trans person in the western Indian city of Mumbai wasn't easy.

As a child, she and her family were ostracised by society. She had to beg on highways and at bus stops to make a living, and often faced harassment and abuse.

But none of this stopped her from pursuing her dream to become a dancer and actress.

Now she is a popular dancer and social media influencer and has millions of fans around the world.

Shaikh opens up about her life in this exclusive interview with the BBC.

Video by Devang Shah

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.