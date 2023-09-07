World leaders are arriving in Indian capital Delhi this week for the G20 summit, and authorities have gone to great lengths to spruce up the city.

They have undertaken elaborate beautification drives, putting up sculptures, statues and billboards. Several houses have also been demolished in the run-up to the event - officials say they were illegally built, but residents say they have lost all their belongings and become homeless.

Schools, colleges, shops and offices will be shut in many parts of the city, especially central Delhi, where the summit will be held.

So what do the people of Delhi think about these measures, and the glittering summit being held in their city?

Video by Anshul Verma and Antariksh Jain