India's capital Delhi is all set to host world leaders at the G20 summit on 9 and 10 September.

Over the past year, posters and billboards on the event have cropped up in every corner of the country, sparking excitement even in ordinary Indians. Delhi has gone through an elaborate makeover for the event.

But there is another side to this beautification drive. Many slums have been hidden from view with temporary cloth walls and, in some instances, people have been relocated and their houses demolished.

The BBC's Samira Hussain reports.

Video by Neha Sharma