Ceremony to mark Hiroshima 65 years on

Video

A ceremony has been held to mark 65 years since the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Representatives from 75 nations - including the United States, which dropped the bomb - were among thousands who gathered to remember the moment that changed the world.

A bell was rung at the precise moment the nuclear bomb 'Little Boy' was dropped by a US plane - just after 0800 on August 6, 1945.

Around 140,000 people died, some instantly, others later from the effects of the radiation.