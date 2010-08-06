Video
Ceremony to mark Hiroshima 65 years on
A ceremony has been held to mark 65 years since the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
Representatives from 75 nations - including the United States, which dropped the bomb - were among thousands who gathered to remember the moment that changed the world.
A bell was rung at the precise moment the nuclear bomb 'Little Boy' was dropped by a US plane - just after 0800 on August 6, 1945.
Around 140,000 people died, some instantly, others later from the effects of the radiation.
