Taiwan zoo faces fine over 'liger' cubs

Two newborn liger cubs - the offspring of a lion and a tiger - have been unveiled at a private zoo in Taiwan.

Animal rights groups have criticised the zoo's owner for illegally crossbreeding two different species of protected animals. According to the zoo three cubs had been born in the litter but only two survived.

Local authorities said zoo owner Huang Kuo-nan could face a $1,562 fine for violating the Wildlife Conservation Law by allowing the male African lion and female Bengali tiger to mate.

He said he did not breed the animals on purpose but admitted he kept the lion and tiger in the same cage for many years. He said they tried to separate the animals but the lion 'got very angry'.