Fatal blast at China fireworks factory
The number of dead from a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in north eastern China has risen to at least 19 workers, with five still missing, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
Up to 50 people were working at the factory in the city of Yichun in Heilongjiang province when it was rocked by the explosion on Monday morning.
It damaged nearby buildings and caused secondary blasts, according to a statement posted on the local government's website.
A total of 153 people were injured by the explosion.
State television showed the extent of the damage.
17 Aug 2010
