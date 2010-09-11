Japan launches first GPS satellite

Video

The Japanese Space Agency (Jaxa) has launched a rocket carrying the country's first GPS satellite.

The H-IIA rocket was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center carrying the satellite named "Michibiki", which means to "to lead" in Japanese.

It will work with the existing GPS system but will sit in a different orbit to allow it to stay above Japan for eight hours a day.

Eventually two more satellites will join it to provide 24 hour coverage for Japan and will dramatically increase the GPS accuracy.

Pictures courtesy Jaxa.