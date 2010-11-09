Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China's emerging wealthy class
As David Cameron leads a big trade delegation to China, the people there are experiencing changing fortunes as the country's economy expands.
There are fears over the growing gap between rich and poor but as Damian Grammaticas reports some are benefitting from the changes.
-
09 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window