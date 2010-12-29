Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia's 'worst floods in half century'
North-eastern Australia's worst flooding in decades is continuing to cause chaos across the region. There have so far been five flood related deaths in the last month.
Rural towns west of Brisbane have been cut off, and crops have been damaged.
The overall cost from flood damage is expected to exceed one billion US dollars.
Steve Marshall reports.
-
29 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window