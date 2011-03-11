Media player
Video
Eyewitness video of Japan earthquake
Eyewitness video has emerged after a massive 8.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan.
The earthquake triggered a 10 metre high tsunami. News and images of the quake spread quickly round the world via social networking websites.
Mark Worthington reports.
11 Mar 2011
