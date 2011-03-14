Media player
Japan quake: Second blast at Fukushima nuclear plant
A second explosion has hit the nuclear plant in Japan which was damaged in Friday's earthquake.
TV footage showed smoke rising from Fukushima plant's reactor 3, a day after an explosion hit reactor 1.
Japan's nuclear safety agency said the blast was believed to have been caused by the build-up of hydrogen.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano said the core container at the reactor was still intact.
14 Mar 2011
