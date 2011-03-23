About Time: To daylight save or not?

Video

Theoretically, the world should be divided into 24 equal time zones, in which each zone differs from the last by one hour. But as the years have passed, the world has turned into a much more complicated place.

Time zones are now much more irregular and sometimes seem positively eccentric, affected as they are by political, geographical and social changes in the real world.

One of the most ferocious arguments is over the use of daylight saving time, and nowhere more so than in Australia.

Phil Mercer explains why one corner of Queensland has been the focus of recent debates on the subject.