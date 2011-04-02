Media player
Japan earthquake: The search for 'contaminated' bodies
Japan's air force is stepping up the search to find the bodies of the tsunami victims in the north east of the country.
However, radioactivity in coastal areas following the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster is hampering their efforts.
It may take 30 years for the area around Fukushima to become fully habitable again, Professor Itaru Yasui of Tokyo University has said.
Chris Hogg reports.
