Japan earthquake prompts tsunami warning

Authorities in north-east Japan ordered a general evacuation and workers at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant took shelter after an earthquake triggered a new tsunami warning.

However, the tsunami warning was lifted after 90 minutes and the earthquake - with a magnitude of 7.1 - did little obvious damage.

Fukushima officials said the quake had no detectable effect at the plant.

Richard Galpin reports.

  • 07 Apr 2011