The Japanese earthquake and tsunami have been estimated to be the most costly disaster in the county's history at more than £200bn.
A month since the tsunami struck, 150,000 people are still having to live in shelters, and more than 200,000 people are without running water.
The BBC's Damian Grammaticas reports from the north-eastern fishing village of Otsuchi, where he found people determined to rebuild their shattered community.
10 Apr 2011
