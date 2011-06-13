Tear gas used on China protesters

Video

Riot police in southern China have fired tear gas into a crowd of angry migrant workers protesting about the mistreatment of a pregnant street vendor.

Witnesses in Zengcheng say there were more than 1,000 demonstrators involved, and that at least one government building had been besieged.

The protest began on Friday after security officers in a nearby village pushed a pregnant 20-year-old street vendor to the ground while trying to clear her from the street.