Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia plans to impose carbon tax on worst polluters
The Australian government has unveiled plans to impose a tax on carbon emissions for the worst polluters.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said carbon dioxide emissions would be taxed at A$23 ($25; £15) per tonne from 2012.
The BBC's Phil Mercer reports from Sydney.
-
10 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-pacific-14099042/australia-plans-to-impose-carbon-tax-on-worst-pollutersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window