Dogs in the water
Dogs 'swimming with sharks' on Australia's coastline

Sharks are usually considered to be the most fearsome predators along Australia's coastline. But recent footage shows they have some unlikely rivals - dogs.

The footage of the two dogs, called Kerr and Budjerlung, apparently chasing sharks in Western Australia has become an internet sensation.

Andy Moore reports.

Contributors in this piece: Wossy Davey, Dog's owner

  • 21 Jul 2011
