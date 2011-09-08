Video

The Rugby World Cup gets under way in New Zealand on Friday, with the All Blacks facing Tonga.

Just before the game, each will perform their pre-match ritual dance, known as the haka in New Zealand and the sipi tau in Tonga.

Former internationals Ross Filipo of the All Blacks, and Tonga's Talite Vaioleti told BBC World Service about the history of the haka, and what it feels like to perform.