Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan continues to rebuild six months after tsunami
Six months on from the tsunami that devastated parts of Japan and resulted in the deaths of thousands, the rebuilding process continues.
Almost 16,000 people are now known to have died and nearly 5,000 more are still missing.
Damian Grammaticas has returned to Rikuzentakata, a city he first visited in the days following the disaster.
-
12 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-pacific-14891018/japan-continues-to-rebuild-six-months-after-tsunamiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window