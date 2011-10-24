Video

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have turned out for a parade to mark the All Blacks' victory on home soil in the rugby World Cup.

Crowds up to 20 people deep lined the route in Auckland to cheer the team as they passed by in open-top vehicles.

New Zealand defeated France 8-7 to take the trophy for the first time since the tournament began in 1987.

Prime Minister John Key paid tribute to the team, saying that they were "champions and heroes".