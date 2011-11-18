Keep out side on fence in New Zealand
Future uncertain for NZ quake victims

New Zealanders may be celebrating their recent victory in the rugby world cup but for residents of Christchurch, nine months after the devastating earthquake which claimed 181 lives the mood of sporting celebration is matched by one of uncertainty about the future.

Dan Roan reports from New Zealand's second biggest city.

  • 18 Nov 2011
