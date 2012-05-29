Media player
Is China's modernisation sacrificing its heritage?
As China's economy continues to thrive, so does its building boom, with major cities attracting the world's top architects.
But in the race for modernisation, some are now questioning whether China is sacrificing too much of its heritage.
Martin Patience reports from Beijing.
29 May 2012
