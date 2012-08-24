The runaway 'accidental' millionaire

Video

A New Zealand man, dubbed the "accidental millionaire", has been sentenced to more than four and a half years in jail for theft.

Leo Gao was mistakenly given a NZ$10m ($7.5m; £4.65m) overdraft by his bank.

He siphoned off millions and then fled the country, before being arrested in Hong Kong.

His former girlfriend was also found guilty and sentenced to nine months home detention and ordered to pay back just NZ$12,000 in reparations.

The BBC's Ben Tornquist reports.