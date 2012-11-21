Media player
New Zealand's Mount Tongariro erupts
A volcano has erupted on New Zealand's North Island, sending a column of ash high into the atmosphere.
The official (GNS Science) monitoring service issued a potential threat alert after Mount Tongariro started spewing smoke and steam.
There are no immediate reports of damage. It is the second eruption of the mountain this year.
21 Nov 2012
