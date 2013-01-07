Media player
Prime minister Julia Gillard visits fire-hit Tasmania
The prime minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, has visited Tasmania, where firefighters are still battling a number of wildfires.
Police are searching fire-hit properties, with a number of people still unaccounted for.
ABC reporter Jackson Vernon is in Hobart, Tasmania.
07 Jan 2013
