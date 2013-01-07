Aerial picture of smoke rising from wildfires
Prime minister Julia Gillard visits fire-hit Tasmania

The prime minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, has visited Tasmania, where firefighters are still battling a number of wildfires.

Police are searching fire-hit properties, with a number of people still unaccounted for.

ABC reporter Jackson Vernon is in Hobart, Tasmania.

