Powerful earthquake strikes off Solomon Islands
A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake has struck off the Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean, generating a "potentially destructive" tsunami.
The quake struck at a depth of 5.8km (3.6 miles) near the Santa Cruz islands, part of the Solomon Islands nation, the US Geological Survey said.
A tsunami warning was issued for the South Pacific islands by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.
The centre said the tsunami could be destructive near the epicentre.
The BBC's Nick Bryant reports.
06 Feb 2013
