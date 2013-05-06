Chilli sauce
Video

Red-faced robber foiled by chilli sauce

A man has been left red-faced after an attempted robbery at a takeaway was foiled in unconventional fashion.

Employee Joanna Tarnoski threw chilli sauce at a man accused of trying to force open the cash register at the restaurant in Sydney.

Harry Low reports.

