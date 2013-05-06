Media player
Red-faced robber foiled by chilli sauce
A man has been left red-faced after an attempted robbery at a takeaway was foiled in unconventional fashion.
Employee Joanna Tarnoski threw chilli sauce at a man accused of trying to force open the cash register at the restaurant in Sydney.
Harry Low reports.
06 May 2013
