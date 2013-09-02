Fukushima radiation levels '18 times higher' than thought
Japan's nuclear watchdog has criticised the operator of the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant for a series of radioactive water leaks.
In a recent statement, Tokyo Electric Power Corporation said it had detected radiation hot spots at the plant 18 times higher than it measured in August.
The nuclear watchdog accused the company of careless management but also sought to quell public fears about the new radiation readings.
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports from Tokyo.