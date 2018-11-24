Video

An Indonesian teenager was rescued after spending 49 days adrift at sea in a fishing raft earlier this year.

18-year-old Aldi survived by catching fish and reading his Bible but says he did have moments where he felt like giving up.

The BBC’s Indonesian Service has been to visit him to hear his incredible story of survival.

