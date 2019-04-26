'My heart is flooded with longing for our leader'
North Koreans discuss Kim Jong-un's trip to Russia

In a rare move, North Korean workers and officials spoke to Korean Central Television (KCTV), North Korea's state-owned broadcaster, about Kim Jong-un's trip to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Normally, production is confined to the studio. But during the Kim-Putin summit the TV cameras went out on the streets to sample the mood.

