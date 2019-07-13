New Zealanders hand back their semi-automatic guns

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch: New Zealanders hand back semi-automatic guns
Gun owners in Christchurch have started handing over their semi-automatic weapons as part of a buyback scheme following a ban after the mass shooting in March.
Military-style semi-automatic weapons were outlawed following the attacks on two Christchurch mosques, which resulted in the deaths of 51 people.
-
13 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-pacific-48973512/christchurch-new-zealanders-hand-back-semi-automatic-gunsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window