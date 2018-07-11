Four years ago, 12 Thai junior footballers and their coach were rescued after 18 days trapped in a cave. It was a dramatic rescue that involved sedating the children to get them out - and few thought it would succeed.

The BBC's Jonathan Head revisits Titan, one of the boys rescued, and his coach, to find out what has happened since then, and goes back to the caves with one of the rescuers who got them out.

