North Korean satellite wakes up and worries Seoul
Residents of South Korea's capital city Seoul woke to the sound of an air raid siren and an evacuation message played over loud speakers.
The warning was a false alarm, prompted by a failed attempt by North Korea at launching a spy satellite into space, that ended up crashing into the sea.
Earlier Pyongyang had announced plans to launch a satellite to monitor US military activities by 11 June.
Residents of Okinawa in the south of Japan were also issued a warning in response to the launch.
