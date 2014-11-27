Media player
Phillip Hughes: Family statement on death of Australian batsman
Australia Test batsman Phillip Hughes has died, two days after being hit on the head by a ball.
Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said he never regained consciousness and died in hospital in Sydney.
Team captain Michael Clarke read a statement on behalf of the Hughes family.
