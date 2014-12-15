Woman runs from siege
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sydney siege: Footage shows people fleeing

At least one gunman is holding staff and customers hostage at a cafe in the Australian city of Sydney.

The Lindt cafe in the central business district is surrounded by armed police.

Five people have been seen running from the building. It is not clear how many hostages remain inside.

Jon Donnison reports.

  • 15 Dec 2014
Go to next video: Sydney hostage sends 'I'm ok' text