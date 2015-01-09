Video

Koalas caught up in wildfires currently burning across southern Australia are being given special mittens while they are treated for burns in a wildlife hospital in Adelaide.

Rae Campbell, a worker at the hospital, said the animals are normally found with burnt paws and rumps so have to be given the gloves while they recover.

Ms Campbell added that most of the koalas being treated are able to return to the wild afterwards and live a normal life.

The slow moving marsupials are at constant risk in wildfires where they often perish from burns or dehydration.