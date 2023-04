Sheldon MacFarlane, the skydiving instructor who had to open his student's parachute for him as he was having a seizure, said it was "not as extreme as it sounds".

Christopher Jones had an epileptic seizure while free-falling at 9,000ft (2,743m).

As soon as he came to he "knew something had gone wrong".

Fortunately Mr MacFarlane was able to pull his parachute for him and both men landed safely.