Prince Harry: 'Selfies are bad, just take a normal photograph'
Prince Harry told a teenager that "selfies are bad" when she requested one in Australia.
The prince had arrived for a four-week placement with the Australian Defence Force.
He good-naturedly suggested the young well wisher "just take a normal photograph".
06 Apr 2015
Share
