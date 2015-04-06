Prince Harry
Prince Harry: 'Selfies are bad, just take a normal photograph'

Prince Harry told a teenager that "selfies are bad" when she requested one in Australia.

The prince had arrived for a four-week placement with the Australian Defence Force.

He good-naturedly suggested the young well wisher "just take a normal photograph".

