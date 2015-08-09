Video

Australia is becoming known as a coffee-lover's paradise,.

The country's coffee industry is worth A$4bn ($3.2bn), but there are very few big chains and a high number of independent coffee shops.

Australia is credited with introducing the "Flat White", now sold in coffee shops around the world,

The coffee culture is in part put down to European migrants who moved to Australia in the 1950s and 60s.

The 2015 World Barista Champion plies his trade in Canberra, but came originally from Bosnia.

Our correspondent Jon Donnison went to meet him.