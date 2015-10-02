Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robotic arm ride for Perth professor
A university professor in Perth has allowed himself to be gyrated by by a giant industrial arm for 30 minutes to demonstrate his latest innovation.
The academic, known as Stelarc and nicknamed by the tabloid press as the nutty professor, strapped himself to the $80,000 robot and allowed it to propel him in different trajectories.
He said the aim was to show the interaction between human and machine.
Video courtesy Steven Aaron Hughes. Photograph by Jeremy Tweddle.
02 Oct 2015
