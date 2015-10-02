Professor Stelios Arcadiou using the robotic arm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robotic arm ride for Perth professor

A university professor in Perth has allowed himself to be gyrated by by a giant industrial arm for 30 minutes to demonstrate his latest innovation.

The academic, known as Stelarc and nicknamed by the tabloid press as the nutty professor, strapped himself to the $80,000 robot and allowed it to propel him in different trajectories.

He said the aim was to show the interaction between human and machine.

Video courtesy Steven Aaron Hughes. Photograph by Jeremy Tweddle.

  • 02 Oct 2015
Go to next video: Campers escape Australian sinkhole