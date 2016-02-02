Australia volcano eruption captured

Media player
Scientists film Big Ben sub-Antarctic volcano eruption
A volcanic eruption on a remote island in Australian territory outside the Antarctic circle has been filmed by scientists on a research expedition.
The scientists said they were delighted to witness the eruption on Heard Island, 4,100km south-west of Perth.
02 Feb 2016
