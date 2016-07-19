The yacht club 700km from the Australian coast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yacht club planned for parched Australian outback

After one of the worst droughts in decades, Queensland is finally seeing some water - the perfect opportunity, one farmer thinks, to launch a yacht club, 700km (435 miles) from the sea.

James Walker hopes to hold a regular regatta, and even wants Prince Harry to attend the Outback Yacht Club's official opening.

Read more: Outback yacht club seeks royal approval

  • 19 Jul 2016