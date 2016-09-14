Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MP Pauline Hanson's anti-Muslim views 'racist and bigoted'
Controversial Australian politician Pauline Hanson has said her country is in danger of being swamped by Muslims.
In her first speech in parliament for nearly two decades, the One Nation party leader called for an end to further Muslim immigration, and a ban on the wearing of burqas.
Senator Richard Di Natale, the leader of the Australian Green Party, was one of several people to walk out during the speech.
14 Sep 2016
