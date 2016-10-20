What Brexit means for Australia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: The pros and cons for Australian trade
Australia has said it wants to be the first in line to sign a new trade deal with the UK after Brexit eventually happens.
So will a new deal mean lots of cheap Australian food and drink hitting our supermarket shelves?
-
20 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window