Australia says yes...

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The moment Australia voted yes to same-sex marriage
The postal vote was non-binding but the prime minister has promised to act on the result by Christmas.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
15 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-41995452/the-moment-australia-voted-yes-to-same-sex-marriageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window