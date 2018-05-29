Royal Doctor Service flying high at 90

Flying Doctor Service marks 90 years (Audio Described)
Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service is marking its 90th anniversary.
It was conceived by Rev John Flynn in 1917 who wanted to establish a service to help communities living in remote areas and the first flights began in 1928.
BBC Travel Show’s Henry Golding looks back at the history of the service and takes a look at the inside of a modern Royal Flying Doctor plane.
Flying Doctors: Australian doctor service marks 90 years (Non audio described version).
