Using tech to stop phone-wielding drivers

Motorists in New South Wales, Australia, will soon be scanned by camera technology to detect if they are using mobile phones.
The trial programme, designed to halt the illegal behaviour, has been authorised by legislation.
So how does the technology work, and what else can it uncover? The BBC investigates in Sydney.
Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper
14 Jun 2018
