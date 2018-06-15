What a load of crocs!
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What a load of crocs!

Wade Kelly's drone captured dozens of the reptiles on camera this week, sunbathing by the Daly River in the Northern Territory of Australia.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jun 2018