Should new Australians face English tests?

Should migrants in Australia face an English test?
The Australian government has called for prospective migrants to face mandatory, rigorous testing on their English language skills.
The proposal was first made last year but continues to be debated after drawing controversy.
The BBC asked people in Sydney what they think of the idea.
Video produced by Simon Atkinson.
19 Jun 2018
